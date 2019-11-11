Embarrassment: Zim’s New ICT Minister Being Interviewed About AI

On Friday when I saw that the former Deputy Minister of ICT, Jenfan Muswere had been promoted to become ICT Minister my heart sank. I sat through two speeches by the guy when he was still deputy minister and I was left wondering why he had this position. One of those speeches was a vote of thanks mind you!

His promotion to head up this crucial ministry clearly tells that President ED doesn’t know the importance of technology or that he doesn’t care or both. Muswere should not be anywhere near his position.

Here is a video of Muswere being interviewed about AI at the AI for Good Conference in Geneva. It will make you look for a rock to crawl under… What did we ever do to deserve this?

Why on earth was this guy at this conference? Why was he making speeches? Why was he giving interviews?

