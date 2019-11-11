On Friday when I saw that the former Deputy Minister of ICT, Jenfan Muswere had been promoted to become ICT Minister my heart sank. I sat through two speeches by the guy when he was still deputy minister and I was left wondering why he had this position. One of those speeches was a vote of thanks mind you!
His promotion to head up this crucial ministry clearly tells that President ED doesn’t know the importance of technology or that he doesn’t care or both. Muswere should not be anywhere near his position.
Here is a video of Muswere being interviewed about AI at the AI for Good Conference in Geneva. It will make you look for a rock to crawl under… What did we ever do to deserve this?
Why on earth was this guy at this conference? Why was he making speeches? Why was he giving interviews?
7 thoughts on “Embarrassment: Zim’s New ICT Minister Being Interviewed About AI”
ndaita hasha!!!
Ah! Wow… Haa this is sad
Eeew this guy is not worth to b anywhere close to to be in the government aiwa aiwa aiwa aiwa t
And so forth kkkk. He is speaking like he was was answering ZJC questions
Well I don’t see where the minister failed in this interview. Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines to fight human problems like hunger and food shortage. Exactly what he said at policy level. There is different knowledge requirement at expert and policy level
Oh yes policy has to be somewhat generic but what did the minister say though? Tell me what policy he mentioned. This is particularly disturbing because these were not ambush questions: he was at an AI conference, he had given a speech at said conference. He should have been prepared for those simple questions
Oh no!