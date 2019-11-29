Here Are The Areas Where ZOL’s Data SIM Works

One of the most asked questions we have received ever since the launch of ZOL’s mobile data SIM goes along the lines “does it work in area x” and without clear information regarding where the service works we’ve been left red-faced a number of times.
We finally have the list of all areas which are supported and it’s actually quite extensive. In Harare the following 45 areas receive coverage:
|Mt Pleasant Heights
|Christon Bank
|Caledonia
|Mabvuku
|Tafara
|Manresa
|Eastview
|Workington
|Southerton
|Willowvale
|Graniteside
|St Martins
|Sunningdale
|Hatfield
|Chitungwiza
|Waterfalls
|Dzivarasekwa
|Dzivarasekwa extension
|Warren Park
|Kuwadzana
|Mufakose
|Budiriro
|Highfields
|Glenview
|Waterfalls
|Houghton Park
|GlenNorah
|Madokero
|Tynwald
|Zimre Park
|Ruwa
|Epworth
|Westlea
|Hatcliff
|Charlotte Brooke
|Crowhill
|Southview
|Damofalls
|Solomio
|Sunway City
|Dawnview
|CBD
|Downtown
|Avenues
|Mbare
Outside of Harare, there are a further 19 locations:
- Bindura
- Norton
- Chinhoyi
- Kariba
- Chegutu
- Marondera
- Bulawayo
- Plumtree
- Victoria Falls
- Gwanda
- Beitbridge
- Hwange
- Mutare
- Rusape
- Triangle
- Masvingo
- Nyanga
- Chiredzi
- Chitungwiza
Compared to the coverage update we got from TelOne regarding Blaze, it seems ZOL is far ahead in terms of coverage:
We will also be updating on the list of devices which are compatible with the data line in a separate article
