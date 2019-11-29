Here Are The Areas Where ZOL’s Data SIM Works

One of the most asked questions we have received ever since the launch of ZOL’s mobile data SIM goes along the lines “does it work in area x” and without clear information regarding where the service works we’ve been left red-faced a number of times.

advertisement

We finally have the list of all areas which are supported and it’s actually quite extensive. In Harare the following 45 areas receive coverage:

Mt Pleasant Heights Christon Bank Caledonia Mabvuku Tafara Manresa Eastview Workington Southerton Willowvale Graniteside St Martins Sunningdale Hatfield Chitungwiza Waterfalls Dzivarasekwa Dzivarasekwa extension Warren Park Kuwadzana Mufakose Budiriro Highfields Glenview Waterfalls Houghton Park GlenNorah Madokero Tynwald Zimre Park Ruwa Epworth Westlea Hatcliff Charlotte Brooke Crowhill Southview Damofalls Solomio Sunway City Dawnview CBD Downtown Avenues Mbare

Outside of Harare, there are a further 19 locations:

advertisement

Bindura Norton Chinhoyi Kariba Chegutu Marondera Bulawayo Plumtree Victoria Falls Gwanda Beitbridge Hwange Mutare Rusape Triangle Masvingo Nyanga Chiredzi Chitungwiza

Compared to the coverage update we got from TelOne regarding Blaze, it seems ZOL is far ahead in terms of coverage:

4/4 The service is available in the following areas but work is currently in progress to extend the service countrywide.



Chitungwiza

Kuwadzana

Borrowdale

Harare CBD

Ruwa

Glenview

Avondale

Southerton — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) November 6, 2019

We will also be updating on the list of devices which are compatible with the data line in a separate article

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares