Here Are The Areas Where ZOL’s Data SIM Works

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

One of the most asked questions we have received ever since the launch of ZOL’s mobile data SIM goes along the lines “does it work in area x” and without clear information regarding where the service works we’ve been left red-faced a number of times.

We finally have the list of all areas which are supported and it’s actually quite extensive. In Harare the following 45 areas receive coverage:

Mt Pleasant Heights
Christon Bank
Caledonia
Mabvuku
Tafara
Manresa
Eastview
Workington
Southerton
Willowvale
Graniteside
St Martins
Sunningdale
Hatfield
Chitungwiza
Waterfalls
Dzivarasekwa
Dzivarasekwa extension
Warren Park
Kuwadzana
Mufakose
Budiriro
Highfields
Glenview
Waterfalls
Houghton Park
GlenNorah
Madokero
Tynwald
Zimre Park
Ruwa
Epworth
Westlea
Hatcliff
Charlotte Brooke
Crowhill
Southview
Damofalls
Solomio
Sunway City
Dawnview
CBD
Downtown
Avenues
Mbare

Outside of Harare, there are a further 19 locations:

  1. Bindura
  2. Norton
  3. Chinhoyi
  4. Kariba
  5. Chegutu
  6. Marondera
  7. Bulawayo
  8. Plumtree
  9. Victoria Falls
  10. Gwanda
  11. Beitbridge
  12. Hwange
  13. Mutare
  14. Rusape
  15. Triangle
  16. Masvingo
  17. Nyanga
  18. Chiredzi
  19. Chitungwiza

Compared to the coverage update we got from TelOne regarding Blaze, it seems ZOL is far ahead in terms of coverage:

We will also be updating on the list of devices which are compatible with the data line in a separate article

