Home » Education »

Impact Hub Hosting Coding Bootcamp For Kids

Posted by Staff Writer

Impact Hub Harare will be hosting a coding Bootcamp for kids with the first one starting on the 15th of November.

At the Bootcamp the kids will learn about:

  • Programming (with Scratch)
  • Virtual Reality
  • Robotics

The Coding Bootcamp will be a one-month long training program and if you’re interested in signing your kid up you can contact Impact Hub: admin.harare@impacthub.net|+263782639919

One thought on “Impact Hub Hosting Coding Bootcamp For Kids

  1. This news item is incomplete. You did not mention what you mean by “kids”. What is the age range of this event? What (if any) is the cost of this event? Since there are only 3 days left it may have been worthwhile to get as much info as possible so we can share this with people with all the relevant info.

    Reply

