Impact Hub Harare will be hosting a coding Bootcamp for kids with the first one starting on the 15th of November.
At the Bootcamp the kids will learn about:
- Programming (with Scratch)
- Virtual Reality
- Robotics
The Coding Bootcamp will be a one-month long training program and if you’re interested in signing your kid up you can contact Impact Hub: admin.harare@impacthub.net|+263782639919
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “Impact Hub Hosting Coding Bootcamp For Kids”
This news item is incomplete. You did not mention what you mean by “kids”. What is the age range of this event? What (if any) is the cost of this event? Since there are only 3 days left it may have been worthwhile to get as much info as possible so we can share this with people with all the relevant info.