We met with Cassava Smartech CEO Darlington Mandivenga at the Sasai stand at AfricaCom 2019. The CEO walked us through some of the lessons they have learnt since the launch of the application along with some interesting milestones.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “[Interview] Darlington Mandivenga Speaks About Sasai: The App Has Been Downloaded In 155 Countries Since Launch”
You should have asked him about the prizes they promised but never delivered. 2 months on and I’m still waiting for my $100 worth of data. Direct messaging them didn’t help at all