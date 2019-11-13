[Interview] Darlington Mandivenga Speaks About Sasai: The App Has Been Downloaded In 155 Countries Since Launch

We met with Cassava Smartech CEO Darlington Mandivenga at the Sasai stand at AfricaCom 2019. The CEO walked us through some of the lessons they have learnt since the launch of the application along with some interesting milestones.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares