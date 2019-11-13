[Interview] Liquid Telecom CEO Nic Rudnick: “Bulk Of Cloud Services Are Being Consumed By Startups”

We are at AfricaCom 2019 and we had an opportunity to catch up with Nic Rudnik the CEO of Liquid Telecom for a short interview. We chatted about the new fibre link connecting East Africa to West Africa via DRC and the impact it will have on DRC which up until now was still reliant on satellite for internet access.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.