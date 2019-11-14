advertisement

Home » Media » [Interview] We Chat With Vodacom Tanzania’s Head Of Terminals Sylvester Moyo About Smart Feature Phones

[Interview] We Chat With Vodacom Tanzania’s Head Of Terminals Sylvester Moyo About Smart Feature Phones

advertisement
Posted by Staff Writer

We had chat with Vodacom Tanzania’s Head of Terminals, Sylvester Moyo and Azumi’s Head of Africa Tayshira Santamaria at AfricaCom2019 about their latest smart feature phone called Smart Kitochi.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

advertisement

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.