[Interview] We Chat With Vodacom Tanzania’s Head Of Terminals Sylvester Moyo About Smart Feature Phones

We had chat with Vodacom Tanzania’s Head of Terminals, Sylvester Moyo and Azumi’s Head of Africa Tayshira Santamaria at AfricaCom2019 about their latest smart feature phone called Smart Kitochi.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.