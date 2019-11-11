Latest WhatsApp Update Draining Battery On Certain Android Phones

Whilst the latest WhatsApp updates have brought with them two exciting features in fingerprint authentication and the ability to select who can add you to groups, its not all roses…
The latest update (v2.19.308) has reportedly come with some severe battery drain issues for a number of Android users with the following notable devices making the list of affected devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung S10e
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 3
- Huawei P2 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 5
Because WhatsApp is yet to issue out another update or comment on the issue it might be a good idea to avoid the update if you hadn’t already updated and if you had and you’re affected stay on the lookout for the next update.
It’s not the high-end phones only. I have written to WhatsApp about this issue a month ago as I am a Beta tester but they are still working on it.
After running WhatsApp the App for about an hour notifications appears informing about WhatsApp using your battery.
Please include an image paste option on your comment section so that we can add v11s to our comments. As I have proof regarding 3 android devices and an email responded to by WhatsApp.