Local Start-up Receives $32K Seed Funding After Coming Second At Innovating Justice Challenge Finals

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

In October, we talked about Lexware, a local start-up that was representing Zimbabwe at the Southern Africa Innovating Justice Challenge Finals in South Africa. The finals took place last week on the 7th of November and Lexware came out second behind Chat2bo.

At the Finals, Lexware presented its Lawbasket solution– which is a platform that allows clients to choose how much they want to pay a lawyer. For coming up second, Lawbasket will join HiiL’s Justice Accelerator Class of 2020 and the Justice Entrepreneurship programme in the Hague in February 2020. On top of that, they will receive $32 000 in seed funding. About the achievement, Lexware’s co-founder Simba Mubvuma said:

Super excited to be part of the HiiL Justice Accelerator Class of 2020. It’s a big opportunity to get the help we need to reinvent justice. We are also happy to be able to inspire other innovators in Zimbabwe to unleash their energy on opening up justice for more people, especially in disadvantaged communities.

Lexware’s achievement at the HiiLs Finals should inspire local entrepreneurs to come up with legal solutions so that they can take part in next year’s competition. We will let you know when next year’s competition will start to accept applications.

