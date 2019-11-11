Local Start-up Receives $32K Seed Funding After Coming Second At Innovating Justice Challenge Finals

In October, we talked about Lexware, a local start-up that was representing Zimbabwe at the Southern Africa Innovating Justice Challenge Finals in South Africa. The finals took place last week on the 7th of November and Lexware came out second behind Chat2bo.

advertisement

And the winner of #JustInnovate19 is @Chat2Bo ! Well done Joanne and Nanda! pic.twitter.com/Npu57x9ldt — HiiLSouthernAfrica (@InnoJusticeSA) November 7, 2019 advertisement

Second place in #JustInnovate19 in Southern Africa is LawBasket! pic.twitter.com/UGSoqHD9QO — HiiLSouthernAfrica (@InnoJusticeSA) November 7, 2019

At the Finals, Lexware presented its Lawbasket solution– which is a platform that allows clients to choose how much they want to pay a lawyer. For coming up second, Lawbasket will join HiiL’s Justice Accelerator Class of 2020 and the Justice Entrepreneurship programme in the Hague in February 2020. On top of that, they will receive $32 000 in seed funding. About the achievement, Lexware’s co-founder Simba Mubvuma said:

Super excited to be part of the HiiL Justice Accelerator Class of 2020. It’s a big opportunity to get the help we need to reinvent justice. We are also happy to be able to inspire other innovators in Zimbabwe to unleash their energy on opening up justice for more people, especially in disadvantaged communities.

Lexware’s achievement at the HiiLs Finals should inspire local entrepreneurs to come up with legal solutions so that they can take part in next year’s competition. We will let you know when next year’s competition will start to accept applications.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares