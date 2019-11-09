advertisement

Meet The New Minister Of ICT

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Last night, President Mnangagwa made several unexpected changes to his cabinet and among them was the Ministry of ICT. For over a year, the Minister of ICT was Kazembe Kazembe but yesterday he was replaced by Jenfan Muswere who once deputised the outgoing Minister.

The last time Kazembe Kazembe was appointed as Minister of ICT, we laid bare his credentials for you to see if the ICT Ministry is being led by a technocrat or not – although I’m conscious of the fact that being a technocrat doesn’t provide a guarantee that a Ministry will be successfully run. Anyhow, here is Ministry of ICT Jenfan Muswere’s credentials according to the Parliament of Zimbabwe website:

Tertiary/University :

  • HD-Human Resources Management
  • Masters of Commerce in Business Administration
  • PHD(Await Graduate) Strategic
  • Management and Leadership

Any other Forms of Training:

  • Industrialist
  • Businessman
  • Training in Business
  • Administration
  • Training in Human Resources
  • Management
  • Training in Research
  • Training in International trade

Career in General:

Industrialist- Businessman

Positions held

  • General Manager-Coal Mine- International trade
  • A/Manager-Cement Manufacturing
  • International Trade Business
  • Human Resources Manager
  • Managing Director-Banneral Investments

Image credit: Chronicle

2 thoughts on “Meet The New Minister Of ICT

  2. That profile mmmh sounds as fake as it looks. How does someone call themselves a doctor while awaiting graduation? Uyu muface wemwana waShefu it stops there. Those credentials are very fake that’s all they are. Watch this guys’ ITU interview on YouTube you will agree with my sentiments.

    Reply

