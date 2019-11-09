Meet The New Minister Of ICT

Last night, President Mnangagwa made several unexpected changes to his cabinet and among them was the Ministry of ICT. For over a year, the Minister of ICT was Kazembe Kazembe but yesterday he was replaced by Jenfan Muswere who once deputised the outgoing Minister.

The last time Kazembe Kazembe was appointed as Minister of ICT, we laid bare his credentials for you to see if the ICT Ministry is being led by a technocrat or not – although I’m conscious of the fact that being a technocrat doesn’t provide a guarantee that a Ministry will be successfully run. Anyhow, here is Ministry of ICT Jenfan Muswere’s credentials according to the Parliament of Zimbabwe website:

Tertiary/University :

HD-Human Resources Management

Masters of Commerce in Business Administration

PHD(Await Graduate) Strategic

Management and Leadership

Any other Forms of Training:

Industrialist

Businessman

Training in Business

Administration

Training in Human Resources

Management

Training in Research

Training in International trade

Career in General:

Industrialist- Businessman

Positions held

General Manager-Coal Mine- International trade

A/Manager-Cement Manufacturing

International Trade Business

Human Resources Manager

Managing Director-Banneral Investments

Image credit: Chronicle

