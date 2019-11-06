NetOne Partners HIT To Launch Innovation Hub

NetOne has been heavily involved in the local tech scene over the last year. From hosting hackathons to having the CEO sit in on some pitching competitions and even sponsoring local developers training for a Google developer course, the company has had an eye out for nurturing young talent since the arrival of Lazarus Muchenje.

In line with all this NetOne has put into effect a partnership with Harare Institute of Technology and one of the first projects the hub is working on in partnership with NetOne is a OneMoney payment platform for ZUPCO buses.

On the ground we are currently working with NetOne to bring the OneMoney mobile platform on the mass bus transport system for payment of ZUPCO buses so that when you have OneMoney you can pay and get onto the bus advertisement Engineer Talon Garikayi – HIT Transfer Licensing and Communications Center Director

The two also worked together on the tracking system being used for ZUPCO buses with NetOne reportedly providing its 4G services to assist with this.

Speaking at the signing of the MOU between NetOne and HIT, Mr Muchenje said this partnership proved NetOne’s commitment to championing young ideas:

We are cognisant of the fact that young minds are very creative and rich in idea generation. Lazarus Muchenje – NetOne CEO

It will be interesting to see which other innovations continue to come from this hub and NetOne’s efforts in this space are welcomed by students who get a chance to make platforms that can be used in the real world – one of the most important parts of learning.

