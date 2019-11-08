advertisement

Home » Fintech » OneMoney Launches New Card Called Platinum Debit Card

OneMoney Launches New Card Called Platinum Debit Card

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

During a Customer Appreciation Cocktail event in Bulawayo yesterday, Netone/OneMoney unveiled its newest type of debit card called the Platinum Debit card. The details of the Platitum debit card are still hazy but what we only know now at the moment is that you can enjoy discounts in certain business establishment when you use the card.

advertisement

We have reached out to OneMoney asking for more details of the Platinum Debit Card but they said they will reveal more details soon. We will share with you more details of the card when we get them.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.