Podcast On The EcoCash Outage

Posted by Rufaro Madamombe

On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on the EcoCash system upgrade that turned into an outage. Some of the questions on our minds were:

  • Do these things happen?
  • What could they have done better?
  • The new features, how are they?
  • Isn’t Zimbabwe too vulnerable to Ecocash?

You can listen on the following podcast platforms: Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts and Apple Podcasts or on YouTube (video below).

