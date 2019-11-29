Podcast On The EcoCash Outage

On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on the EcoCash system upgrade that turned into an outage. Some of the questions on our minds were:

Do these things happen?

What could they have done better?

The new features, how are they?

Isn’t Zimbabwe too vulnerable to Ecocash?

You can listen on the following podcast platforms: Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts and Apple Podcasts or on YouTube (video below).

