Powertel Releases New Voice & Data Tariffs

Powertel Releases New Voice & Data Tariffs

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Powertel has released new voice tariffs on the heels of similar moves by telecom operators. Not only did Powertel increase voice tariffs but also mobile data tariffs as well. Check out the new tariffs

Also read: Powertel Owes $3 Million In License Fees & It’s Failing To Connect New Customers Who Paid Installation Fees

