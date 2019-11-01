Powertel Releases New Voice & Data Tariffs

Powertel has released new voice tariffs on the heels of similar moves by telecom operators. Not only did Powertel increase voice tariffs but also mobile data tariffs as well. Check out the new tariffs

Notice to our valued customers pic.twitter.com/LQDJZ9b1jF — PowerTel Zimbabwe (@PowerTelZW) November 1, 2019

