South African Drivers Can Now Renew Licences On WhatsApp

South Africa’s latest e-governance push is pretty great and something we can’t help but envy. Infobip – an IT company specialised in cloud-based mobile services for businesses– is facilitating vehicle licence disk renewals on WhatsApp.
The renewal process takes around a minute and a half and Infobip’s Managing Director emphasises the convenience of such services:
We see many use cases for WhatsApp Business API, but we are always on the lookout for those that are special and can change people’s lives.
Craig Greenwood Selby – Infobip’s MD (South Africa)
There are many regular payment platforms and apps, but when we established what ChatFin wanted to achieve, we were extremely excited as it opens up a brand-new market for ‘convenience’ in South Africa
The service is open to all car owners in the country.
