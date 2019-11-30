advertisement

South African Drivers Can Now Renew Licences On WhatsApp

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

South Africa’s latest e-governance push is pretty great and something we can’t help but envy. Infobip – an IT company specialised in cloud-based mobile services for businesses– is facilitating vehicle licence disk renewals on WhatsApp.

The renewal process takes around a minute and a half and Infobip’s Managing Director emphasises the convenience of such services:

We see many use cases for WhatsApp Business API, but we are always on the lookout for those that are special and can change people’s lives.

There are many regular payment platforms and apps, but when we established what ChatFin wanted to achieve, we were extremely excited as it opens up a brand-new market for ‘convenience’ in South Africa

Craig Greenwood Selby – Infobip’s MD (South Africa)

The service is open to all car owners in the country.

