Telecel To Review Megaboost Bundles

Sad news for Megaboost fans. Telecel will review its Megaboost bundles tomorrow- I’m sure you know “review” these days means “to increase tariffs”.

advertisement

So you would be well-advised to buy your Megaboost bundles today before tomorrow’s new-increased prices.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares