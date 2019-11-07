advertisement

Telecel To Review Megaboost Bundles

Telecel To Review Megaboost Bundles

Telecel internet, mobile broadband, 3G dongle, Huawei dongle,
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Sad news for Megaboost fans. Telecel will review its Megaboost bundles tomorrow- I’m sure you know “review” these days means “to increase tariffs”.

So you would be well-advised to buy your Megaboost bundles today before tomorrow’s new-increased prices.

