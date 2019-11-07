Telecel To Review Megaboost Bundles

Sad news for Megaboost fans. Telecel will review its Megaboost bundles tomorrow- I’m sure you know “review” these days means “to increase tariffs”.
So you would be well-advised to buy your Megaboost bundles today before tomorrow’s new-increased prices.
Also read: Telecel Silently Increases Data Prices & Its Subscribers Don’t Mind
