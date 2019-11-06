advertisement

Telone Speaks About Blaze LTE For The First Time

Telone Speaks About Blaze LTE For The First Time

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Telone has for the first time talked about its Blaze LTE service. Although we have talked about Blaze LTE here several times, it may come as a surprise to you to know that Telone hadn’t officially spoken about its a service – perhaps a signal that it was still perfecting its service. In a tweet, Telone acknowledged the significant interest in Blaze LTE and provided some essential details of the service (we already shared the details with you last week):

Telone’s announcement adds no new details so it seems like last week’s article provided all the essential information for you to make an informed decision.

