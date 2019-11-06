Telone Speaks About Blaze LTE For The First Time

Telone has for the first time talked about its Blaze LTE service. Although we have talked about Blaze LTE here several times, it may come as a surprise to you to know that Telone hadn’t officially spoken about its a service – perhaps a signal that it was still perfecting its service. In a tweet, Telone acknowledged the significant interest in Blaze LTE and provided some essential details of the service (we already shared the details with you last week):

2/4 The Sim Card we are offering is placed in a modem or Wi-Fi router as well as some handsets with the Frequency Band FDD-LTE Band 20 (800), hence clients are advised that the LTE Blaze Sim Card will not automatically work in all mobile handsets… — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) November 6, 2019

4/4 The service is available in the following areas but work is currently in progress to extend the service countrywide. Chitungwiza

Kuwadzana

Borrowdale

Harare CBD

Ruwa

Glenview

Avondale

Southerton — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) November 6, 2019

Telone’s announcement adds no new details so it seems like last week’s article provided all the essential information for you to make an informed decision.

