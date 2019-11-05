Tik Tok’s Parent Company Announces First Smartphone

Tik Tok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world right now with close to 1.5 billion users worldwide. It seems Tik Tok’s parent company -Byte Dance- is broadening its horizon and entering the smartphone space.

The company just announced its first phone Smartisan Nut Pro 3 (no I’m not kidding that’s its actual name) and despite having one of the weirdest names in the market, it’s actually a very interesting device.

The smartphone will run high-end specs more advanced than what you find in Samsung’s current flagship: a Qualcomm SD855+, 8-12GB RAM, 128/256GB of internal storage, a 6’39 inch full HD display along with a pretty big 4000mAh battery.

The phone will have a quad-camera setup along with three colour options, white, green and black. The phone will start at $412 and looks really good in press images shared thus far.

The phone looks pretty good. It will be interesting to see how the lack of curved sides (*not curved edges) will impact use for a device this big

The logo in the bottom left of the device lights up to display notifications

One thing the company behind the phone is emphasizing is that this isn’t a “Tik Tok phone”. Whilst the phone will come with Tik Tok preinstalled and the quad-camera may help you make more versatile content for your Tik Tok channel the company behind the phone insists this is a smartphone first.

It makes sense that they would position it as such as previous partnerships of that promotional nature didn’t work out too well. Remember HTC’s Facebook First that came with the dedicated Facebook button? Yeah, I thought so…

