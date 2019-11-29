UNDP & Impact Hub Partner To Host The Green Innovation Fair 5 December

Impact Hub is partnering the United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement to host the Green Innovation Fair.

The competition will allow entrepreneurs working to reduce carbon emissions to pitch their products/services for a chance to win US$1 000.

Who’s eligible?

The following criterion will be used to decide who can compete:

The entrepreneur must be actively involved in work that is helping to curb the effects of climate change.

Their business needs to have traction and must be scaleable

The business must be able to display its contribution to the 3 Ps (People, Planet and Prosperity)

The solution must primarily address the problem of carbon emissions

The company must be operational for 3 years or less

The event will be held over two days at Impact Hub Harare, starting on the 5th of December from 9 am -1 pm and then the following day from 430 pm – 9 pm. On the first day, competitors will be exhibiting their products/services and on the second and final day a pitch competition will be hosted to determine who walks away with the money.

People interested in attending can do so (for free) by registering at Eventbrite.

