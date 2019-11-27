advertisement

Home » WhatsApp » WhatsApp For iPhones Gets A Host Of New Features

WhatsApp For iPhones Gets A Host Of New Features

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

iPhone users can now rejoice as the much-awaited dark mode feature that allows you to choose who can add you to groups is now also available on iOS along with a number of other cool features.

advertisement

The full feature list available with the latest update includes the following:

  • New privacy settings allow you to control who can add you to groups. Admins will have the option of sending you a private invite instead. Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.
  • Call waiting support so you can choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while you’re already on another call.
  • Updated Chats screen design to make it easier to quickly scan your messages.

The most anticipated feature is dark mode and the only hint we’ve gotten regarding that is a rumoured wallpaper that will accompany dark mode once it’s unveiled:

advertisement
whatsapp
[Image Source: WABetaInfo]

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.