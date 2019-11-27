advertisement

ZBC’s 24-Hour News Channel To Launch At The End Of November

High quality Camera
Posted by Staff Writer

Remember the draft of new channels ZBC announced a few months ago? Whilst they are yet to materialise there are

One of those channels will be a 24-hour news channel and according to the Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa, that channel recently completed its DStv assessment:

This project seeks to facilitate the launch free to air news channel accessible throughout the country and SADC Region via DStv to curb the coverage limitation of terrestrial transmission services.

The assessment of the TV channel by Multichoice (DStv) is underway. The signing of the contract and launch of the channel will be done after the assessment which is expected to lapse at the end of November.

At the time the channel was announced alongside a History, Sports and Documentary channel nothing was shared regarding its presence on DStv so this is a welcome development.

