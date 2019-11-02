ZESA – Social Media Claims That Electricity Is Cheaper On The 1st Day Of The Month Are False

It seems there’s a lot of confusion regarding ZESA’s new tariff system and with that confusion, people are failing to understand how the tariffs actually work.

With electricity units being sold at tiered rates it seems some people misunderstood this to mean that if your purchase electricity on the first day of the month, you’ll get a promotional/cheaper rate and ZESA has taken to social media to dispell:

ZETDC would also like to advise that there is no promotion or any cheaper electricity to be obtained by purchasing on the first day of the month, as is being reported in the social media. Please note that these messages are not true and should be ignored. advertisement The correct position is that customers can buy the 1st 50 units at 41c, the next 150 units (51-200) at 91c and any other purchases beyond the 200 units arre charged at $3.87. These charges apply at day of a given month, be it the 1st, 10th, 25th etc as long as it is their first purchase of electricity tokens that month.

