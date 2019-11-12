Zim Fashion Blogger Launches Lifestyle App

If you’re passionate about local fashion chances are you’ll know who Ameera Mimi is. I came across her once, at the 2018 Comexposed event, as part of a panel that was talking about the local fashion industry and she also went on to win the Zim Lifestyle Blogger of the Year last year.

The same Ameera has launched an app version of her blog – Kicking It With Mimi. In a blog post announcing the release of the application, Mimi addresses why she launched the application, the work-in-progress that is the iPhone version of the app and key features of the app:

This new mobile application is quite literally African lifestyle in your hands! Available for Android users (iPhone users, a phase 2 will definitely cater for you) this lifestyle app allows you to view my latest articles, upcoming events and activities all at a click of a button. The key features of the app also allows you to sync and save articles to your phone, which means easy browsing for you online and offline. The app is also friendly on data and does use data to load previous articles every time you connect to the Internet. A user friendly and data conscious app really were key to this development. … I think I am in the position to say, the mobile app is ready for the world well at least for Android users. This mobile app is also groundbreaking as it is the first lifestyle blogger mobile app in Zimbabwe and I am thankful for the amazing partners who made it possible. I look forward to kicking it with you in the palm of your hands everyday.





The application like the blog will contain Lifestyle, fashion, travel and event updates – so if any of that is up your alley and you have an Android device you can download the Kicking It With Mimi app here.

