ZOL Announces Some Wibroniks Price Adjustments

Posted by Edwin Chabuka

It’s that time again when our Zim dollars are worth just a little bit less. Zol has announced that effective 1 December 2019 it will be making some positive adjustments to the Wibroniks Unlimited package as well as the Wibroniks Top-Up packages.

Wibroniks Unlimited is now going for $1216.55 and the table below gives you all the nuts and bolts on the updated Top-Up packages.

DATA (GB)Validity (Days)Money ($)
215 + 15 rollover61
315 + 15 rollover82.65
515 + 15 rollover117.45
1530 + 30 rollover226.20
2030 + 30 rollover255.20
3030 + 30 rollover375.55
6030 + 30 rollover565.50
10030 + 30 rollover758.35

The rest of the Wibroniks packages remain unchanged save for the afore mentioned Unlimited package.

