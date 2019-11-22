ZOL Announces Some Wibroniks Price Adjustments

It’s that time again when our Zim dollars are worth just a little bit less. Zol has announced that effective 1 December 2019 it will be making some positive adjustments to the Wibroniks Unlimited package as well as the Wibroniks Top-Up packages.

Wibroniks Unlimited is now going for $1216.55 and the table below gives you all the nuts and bolts on the updated Top-Up packages.

DATA (GB) Validity (Days) Money ($) 2 15 + 15 rollover 61 3 15 + 15 rollover 82.65 5 15 + 15 rollover 117.45 15 30 + 30 rollover 226.20 20 30 + 30 rollover 255.20 30 30 + 30 rollover 375.55 60 30 + 30 rollover 565.50 100 30 + 30 rollover 758.35

The rest of the Wibroniks packages remain unchanged save for the afore mentioned Unlimited package.

