ZOL To Perform Sytem Upgrade

Posted by Edwin Chabuka

Every service provider seems to be sprucing up their systems lately. The latest one is ZOL which has issued a statement announcing that it will be carrying out some network maintenance on Sunday 24 November.

The Maintenance will last 6 Hours from 12 midnight to 6am the same day. You can take a look at the image below.

Hopefully things will go as planned but in the event that the maintenance takes slightly longer *EcoCash* it would be wise to have a solid plan B just in case.

