African Development Bank Launches Coding Platform For Kids

African Development Bank recently launched the Coding for Employment platform in partnership with Microsoft. The online tool will be used to provide digital skills to African youths all over the continent.

advertisement

The platform was launched at the 2019 African Economic Conference in Egypt and one of the major aims is to scale it up across 130 “centres of excellence” across Africa over the next decade.

The youth employment and skills development challenge is a complex issue that requires systemic thinking and bold partnerships … to address the existing skills gap and link youth to decent and sustainable employment. advertisement The skills training platform launched today is a testament to the impact that such partnerships can achieve and the Bank looks forward to strengthening similar partnerships. Hendrina Doroba – African Development Bank’s acting director for Human Capital, Youth & Skills Development.

The platform contains courses on the following:

web development;

design;

data science and;

digital marketing

Microsoft productivity tools (Office, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Sharepoint, Teams, Story Labs, Virtual Academy)



The African Development Bank has also said the program will see constant adaptations to respond to market demand meaning more content will be added in future.

What’s in it for Microsoft?

Microsoft, Google and HP are among big corporations offering free digital courses and it seems like one way they get value from these courses is introducing their products to a new target market who they hope will convert and use their respective products once in the professional field.

This is why this course takes users through a number of Microsoft’s services and the ones by Google also plug Google’s services along with familiarising you with services from these respective companies beforehand.

Access ADB’s Coding for Employment platform here.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares