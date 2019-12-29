Application Window For Shopify’s 2020 Internship Program Open

[Image Source: Shopify]

Commerce platform Shopify hosts a yearly Internship Program and applications for the 2020 Shopify Summer Internship are now open.

We scrolled through some of the most FAQs regarding the internship to share what those interested in applying may want to know.

Who’s eligible?

Anyone and everyone:

SInternships at Shopify are open to anyone, not just students. Experience and education come in many forms, and we love when people create their own path. Just be sure to read postings fully for application requirements. Shopify

Are they paid internships?

Yuhp, according to Shopify this is because they just want interns to focus on the work at hand:

We compensate our interns competitively so they can focus on learning, growth, and building for the long term.

What kind of projects will you work on if you apply?

Same as full-time employees:

We treat interns like full-time Shopifolk. You’ll work on real projects, with dedicated mentors, and have a real impact on the work, our platform, and our culture.

What positions are available for the 2020 summer internship?

All 8 posts will see participating interns based in Canada.

