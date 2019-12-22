Applications Open For Challenge Of 1000 Summit For African Startups

Announced back in September, the Challenge of 1.000 is a joint initiative of Digital Africa and the Summit.

France will invite 1.000 African entrepreneurs to present their solutions at The City of Solutions, a show dedicated to projects and solutions for sustainable cities and territories to be held during the 28th edition of the Africa-France Summit. June 4, 5 and 6, 2020.

Requirements

For startups/companies looking to participate there are 5 requirements to fulfil:

Being an African entrepreneur, having an activity related to one of the 7 districts of The City of Solutions

Gender Parity

Geographical balance of origin of Contractors

To be the bearer of an innovative or duplicable solution, at a lower cost and a strong impact to make French and African cities more sustainable from an environmental and social point of view

Be registered on the Digital Africa platform.

The summit will have 7 topics that your company needs to be addressing:

Access to essential services

Feeding the cities

Building and enhancing the city

Moving around the city / visit the city

Living in the city

Financing and structuring projects

Connecting the city

Entrepreneurs interested in applying for the Challenge of 1000 program can do so here.

