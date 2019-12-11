Apply For The US$40 000 C40 Women4Climate Tech Challenge

Applications are open for the 2nd C40 Women4Climate Tech Challenge 2020. The Challenge will select women-led innovative tech solution for climate with a measurable impact to experiment them in C40 cities.

C40 cities joining the Tech Challenge commit to pilot the winning solution and contribute to the selection by participating in the expert jury panel, which will select the finalists, as well as in the mayoral and city official jury panel, which will select the winners.

Innovators, entrepreneurs and startups selected to be finalists and winners will be eligible to receive financial or technical support from C40 and their partners, plus acceleration or implementation in C40 Cities. C40 support will be custom-designed for each solution, depending on the project’s level of maturity and the needs: acceleration; incubation; residence within the city; urban space for experimentation; co-design of experimentations on citizens/users.

Challenge Themes

The cities committed to pilot the winning innovative solutions are interested in the following thematic areas:

Adaptation and risk cities response

Healthy public buildings

Green and healthier streets

Funding

To increase the climate impact of the winners of the Tech Challenge, C40 has secured $40,000 in funding to be split amongst the winners and used to support their experimental phase. The support provided will need to comply with C40’s requirements as a 501(c)3 public charity, in that respect C40 will work with the winners to determine how to utilize the funds for the purpose of the experimentation.

Eligibility

Open to all adult women, including but not limited to students, innovators, and professionals. C40 uses an inclusive definition of “woman” and “female”; transwomen, genderqueer women, and non-binary people who identify, have identified, or have been identified as female or woman are welcome to apply.

All applications should be submitted in English.

Applicants may be from anywhere in the world, as their solutions can be piloted in any city.

For more information, visit C40 Women4Climate Tech Challenge.

