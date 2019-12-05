eSports Zimbabwe Signs Zims First Professional Gamer

eSports Zimbabwe has signed their first professional game, Zibusiso Mangena who will be joining eSports Zim to play Mortal Kombat.

The professional gamer will be a full-time competitive player paid to play video games… I’m green with envy! eSports Zimbabwe will provide the following:

sponsorship for the player (events, hotel, food and travel)

management

An opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at the national level

Zibusiso is the first Zimbo we know who will be getting a salary to play video games which is an extremely cool development

Zibusiso’s blurred out contract with eSports Zimbawe

The first tournament Zibusiso will be participating in will be the Mortal Kombat 11 Zim Shakedown Grand Final. The date of that tournament is yet to be announced but if you follow eSports Zimbabwe’s Twitter you’ll be able to see when they make the announcement…

