Facebook Reveals Its Highlights In Africa During 2019

Facebook’s 2019 Year In Review is out now and the company shared some of its highlights on the African continent during the past 12 months.

advertisement

The highlights include launching hubs, content review centres, public WiFi hotspots, an Accelerator, expansion of the Third-Party Fact-Checking program and so many more:



























Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares