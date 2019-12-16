advertisement

Home » Social Media » Facebook Reveals Its Highlights In Africa During 2019

Facebook Reveals Its Highlights In Africa During 2019

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Facebook’s 2019 Year In Review is out now and the company shared some of its highlights on the African continent during the past 12 months.

advertisement

The highlights include launching hubs, content review centres, public WiFi hotspots, an Accelerator, expansion of the Third-Party Fact-Checking program and so many more:

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share2
Share
2 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.