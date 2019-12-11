Towards the end of November, CABS update their banking app, giving users a new coat of paint along with new features and enhancements.
In terms of the updated features, the following has changed:
- Increased security
- Biometric login
- Blocking and unblocking your own card
- Register on mobile banking, no need to visit the branch
- Link your Bank account to your EcoCash wallet
- Transfer to Any Bank Account in Zimbabwe
- Buy Airtime for Yourself, Friends and Family
- Find Your Nearest ATMs, Branches and CABS, Agents
- Keep the lights on at home, buy ZESA tokens and pay your bills
These features will be accompanied by a new UI that looks much fresher:
The CABS update is great but it’s quite different in nature to what Standard Chartered did earlier this year. Their update basically moved the whole bank to the phone and offers more convenience than CABS update.
One thought on “First Looks At Cabs New Mobile App”
Screenshots no longer allowed on the new app, and there is no option to get POP on the app as well.