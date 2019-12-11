First Looks At Cabs New Mobile App

Towards the end of November, CABS update their banking app, giving users a new coat of paint along with new features and enhancements.

In terms of the updated features, the following has changed:

Increased security

Biometric login

Blocking and unblocking your own card

Register on mobile banking, no need to visit the branch

Link your Bank account to your EcoCash wallet

Transfer to Any Bank Account in Zimbabwe

Buy Airtime for Yourself, Friends and Family

Find Your Nearest ATMs, Branches and CABS, Agents

Keep the lights on at home, buy ZESA tokens and pay your bills

These features will be accompanied by a new UI that looks much fresher:

The CABS update is great but it’s quite different in nature to what Standard Chartered did earlier this year. Their update basically moved the whole bank to the phone and offers more convenience than CABS update.

