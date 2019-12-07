How Much Do People Pay For 100Mbps/Internet around The World?

advertisement

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Researchers from Picodi took a look at the pricing of 233 of the biggest fibre internet providers in 62 countries taking into consideration the following factors:

  • How expensive is the internet?
  • Where is surfing the net the cheapest?
  • In which countries is super-fast internet easy accessible?

The higher the speed the more you’ll pay – that’s a given. Here’s what consumers in the 62 countries considered pay for 100Mbps internet:

Whilst South Africa is the most expensive on the list at $87.24, comparing South Africa’s 100Mbps plan with ZOL’s 100Mbps plan seems like a steal as that will set you back around $156.5.

The researchers also looked at how much speed you get when you part with $20 around the world:

What speed of the internet could you buy for 20 dollars?
Where is super-fast 1 Gbps internet available and for what price?

