TechVillage To Host Python Meetups Every Other Month Starting This Week

This Thursday TechVillage – the Bulawayo-based tech hub- will be hosting what they are dubbing the Bulawayo Python Meetup.

The Python community that TechVillage is hosting was already offering support via WhatsApp-based community groups but they will now meet every other month.

TechVillage’s Community Manager Lindelwe Mgodla explained that event will involve talks and demonstrations of Python development with the motive of teaching and inspiring software development using Python. Some of the following topics will be discussed at the meetups:

Python language applications

Django framework

Artificial intelligence using python

Vision for 2020

The meetups will be open to both beginners and experts as long as you’re interested in Python.

The following speakers will be presenting at the introductory event on Thursday:

Zibusiso Ndlovu who is a cloud computing and DevOps expert working full time at NUST.

Vuyisile Ndlovu a freelance python software engineer and writer for real python.

Mpumelelo Nyathi a software developer and founder of Mviyo a software engineering firm.

The meetup will be at TechVillage which is located at the NetOne building in Leopold Takawira street & Five Street on the first floor in Bulawayo.

