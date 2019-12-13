Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently shared advice regarding some essential subjects he feels people should study regardless of their career path.
Speaking at the Economic Club in New York Khosrowshahi encouraged people to study either Computer Information Systems or Engineering for the problem-solving benefits they come with:
Even though I went from engineering to finance, engineering taught me how to break down problems and how to build them back up again. I think that it can help, not only if that becomes your specialty, but with anything you do in life.
Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
He also said studying engineering helped him out when solving business and societal problems:
For me, to take these complex business problems, societal problems, and take the complexity and break them down into their component parts and then rebuild them, it’s part of the engineering mindset. It’s part of the computer science mindsetUber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
2 thoughts on “Uber CEO Says Everyone Should Study The Following Regardless Of Their Career Goals”
I find it naive for someone to give a personal story and then dish it out as “advice” to people. This is merely fighting for relevance.
Engineering demands advanced science and maths understanding, and is therefore an area “reserved” for a few. However, anyone can learn basics of Law, Psychology and Marketing regardless of their their career path.
Personally I think this is just someone speaking “their” truth – i.e what worked for them. Ultimately everyone else is free to use the advice as they wish.
PS he also mentioned computer information systems which has a lower barrier at entry then engineering