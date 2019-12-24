advertisement

Home » Video » [Video] Zimbabwe’s Electricity Situation Part 1

[Video] Zimbabwe’s Electricity Situation Part 1

advertisement
Posted by Edwin Chabuka

In this episode we look at the current state of the Electricity situation in the country and how we are where we are. Check out the video below.

advertisement

Below are sources for the video

advertisement

Get Invest
https://www.get-invest.eu/market-information/zimbabwe/energy-sector/

Zimbabwe Power Company
http://www.zpc.co.zw/

ZESA
http://www.zesa.co.zw/

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.