[Video] Zimbabwe’s Electricity Situation Part 1

In this episode we look at the current state of the Electricity situation in the country and how we are where we are. Check out the video below.
Below are sources for the video
Get Invest
https://www.get-invest.eu/market-information/zimbabwe/energy-sector/
Zimbabwe Power Company
http://www.zpc.co.zw/
ZESA
http://www.zesa.co.zw/
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.