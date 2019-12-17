[Watch] Silicon Valley Based Zimbo Speaks About Free Programming Lessons He Gave During The Year

Eric Khumalo a Bulawayo boy studying at UC Berkeley took a semester off and came home to help teach computer programming for free in order to bridge the local resource and information gap:

Eric says he realised there was a big problem during the ZITF Hackathon earlier this year and he also shared his plans for the future:

So it was at that hackathon that I realized the need for technical depth that was lacking from most participants who had otherwise amazing ideas. I also realised few people had access to code since the learning costs are higher and the content itself not thorough. That's when I decided to democratize programming in Zimbabwe. Another class would be there this coming year and an online version is coming soon. Eric Khumalo

Powerful words @erickhumz . We thank you a lot for the work you did here and we appreciate you for pushing us to be better and to do better. You are a true inspiration. May you go far with your dreams and goals. And yes please learn more in SV and come share. In code we trust✊ — Andile Jaden M (@andilejaden) December 16, 2019

Im a grateful for what Eric did for us — Zandie🖤 (@zan_lavender) December 17, 2019

