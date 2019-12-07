[Watch] Techzim & Pindula Founder Speaks To The Hub About Techzim’s Hideous First Logo & More

Techzim & Pindula Founder Limbikani Makani sat down with Kay Media Africa for their most recent episode of The Hub and spoke about a number of issues including the “Techzim bias”, Techzim’s position on gossip and a number of interesting questions that our readers may have had as well:
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.