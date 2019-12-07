advertisement

[Watch] Techzim & Pindula Founder Speaks To The Hub About Techzim’s Hideous First Logo & More

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Techzim & Pindula Founder Limbikani Makani sat down with Kay Media Africa for their most recent episode of The Hub and spoke about a number of issues including the “Techzim bias”, Techzim’s position on gossip and a number of interesting questions that our readers may have had as well:

