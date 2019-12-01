advertisement

Home » Video » Watch: Zim Producer Zyon Black Speaks About The Opportunity of The Internet In The Music Industry

Watch: Zim Producer Zyon Black Speaks About The Opportunity of The Internet In The Music Industry

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Comexposed Converge 2019 was a jam, and whilst we were there we got a chance to sit down and speak with Zyon Black – local Producer, DJ and filmmaker- and he spoke about the opportunity of the internet in the music industry…

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

advertisement

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.