advertisement

Home » Tech In Sport » Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?

Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa
[Image Source: PSL Facebook]

I’m sure we’ve all heard about how football is the most-watched sport in the world and we’ve seen its impact in our societies. Global brands like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and any top team use the internet and social media to further cultivate the relationship between club and supporter and to increase revenue.

advertisement

I wondered if local teams are doing the same and investing in growing their internet presence. Thus I compiled a list of teams that were in the recently ended local league season and searched for them on social media platforms to see if they were using these platforms to engage with fans.

PSL TeamFacebook Account (likes)Twitter Account (followers)Instagram (followers)
Black Rhinos FC4 157👍5 471N/A
Bulawayo Chiefs FC1 790👍26 4461 617
Caps United FC19 647👍26 27617
Chapungu FC390👍2094N/A
Chicken Inn FC3 226👍14 440N/A
Dynamos FC13 468👍6 876114
FC Platinum 24 217👍19 230508
Harare FC13 968👍4 07822
Herentals FC1 119👍4 204N/A
Highlanders FC55 317👍22 46419
Hwange FCN/A2 949N/A
Manica Diamonds1 209👍3 453N/A
Mushowani Stars1 629985N/A
Ngezi Platinum Stars FC2 923👍5 4221458
TelOne FC1 316👍12 99218
Triangle United FC6 264👍4 301435
Yadah FC1 463👍12129
ZPC Kariba3 995👍N/AN/A
* Castle Lager PSL Official Account112 292👍30 767320
  • The local club with the most liked paged on Facebook is Highlanders FC
  • Bulawayo FC has the highest following on Twitter and Instagram
  • 11 of the 18 teams that were involved in the PSL this season had accounts on FB, Twitter and Instagram
  • Hwange FC and ZPC Kariba are the only teams that have social media presence following on 1 of the 3 platforms.
  • Highlanders FC (77 800), Caps United FC (45 940) and FC Platinum (43 955) have the most followers/likes combined
  • The League’s official accounts have a healthy following trumping all clubs on Facebook and Twitter – though the official Instagram isn’t followed as closely.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share3
Share
3 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

2 thoughts on “Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.