Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?

I’m sure we’ve all heard about how football is the most-watched sport in the world and we’ve seen its impact in our societies. Global brands like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and any top team use the internet and social media to further cultivate the relationship between club and supporter and to increase revenue.
I wondered if local teams are doing the same and investing in growing their internet presence. Thus I compiled a list of teams that were in the recently ended local league season and searched for them on social media platforms to see if they were using these platforms to engage with fans.
|PSL Team
|Facebook Account (likes)
|Twitter Account (followers)
|Instagram (followers)
|Black Rhinos FC
|4 157👍
|5 471
|N/A
|Bulawayo Chiefs FC
|1 790👍
|26 446
|1 617
|Caps United FC
|19 647👍
|26 276
|17
|Chapungu FC
|390👍
|2094
|N/A
|Chicken Inn FC
|3 226👍
|14 440
|N/A
|Dynamos FC
|13 468👍
|6 876
|114
|FC Platinum
|24 217👍
|19 230
|508
|Harare FC
|13 968👍
|4 078
|22
|Herentals FC
|1 119👍
|4 204
|N/A
|Highlanders FC
|55 317👍
|22 464
|19
|Hwange FC
|N/A
|2 949
|N/A
|Manica Diamonds
|1 209👍
|3 453
|N/A
|Mushowani Stars
|1 629
|985
|N/A
|Ngezi Platinum Stars FC
|2 923👍
|5 422
|1458
|TelOne FC
|1 316👍
|12 992
|18
|Triangle United FC
|6 264👍
|4 301
|435
|Yadah FC
|1 463👍
|1212
|9
|ZPC Kariba
|3 995👍
|N/A
|N/A
|* Castle Lager PSL Official Account
|112 292👍
|30 767
|320
- The local club with the most liked paged on Facebook is Highlanders FC
- Bulawayo FC has the highest following on Twitter and Instagram
- 11 of the 18 teams that were involved in the PSL this season had accounts on FB, Twitter and Instagram
- Hwange FC and ZPC Kariba are the only teams that have social media presence following on 1 of the 3 platforms.
- Highlanders FC (77 800), Caps United FC (45 940) and FC Platinum (43 955) have the most followers/likes combined
- The League’s official accounts have a healthy following trumping all clubs on Facebook and Twitter – though the official Instagram isn’t followed as closely.
2 thoughts on “Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?”
Byo Chiefs has the most interesting presence on Twitter. That admin is lit, i give up. forced to support it now because of that
I see no lies in this comment