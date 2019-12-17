Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?

I’m sure we’ve all heard about how football is the most-watched sport in the world and we’ve seen its impact in our societies. Global brands like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and any top team use the internet and social media to further cultivate the relationship between club and supporter and to increase revenue.

I wondered if local teams are doing the same and investing in growing their internet presence. Thus I compiled a list of teams that were in the recently ended local league season and searched for them on social media platforms to see if they were using these platforms to engage with fans.

PSL Team Facebook Account (likes) Twitter Account (followers) Instagram (followers) Black Rhinos FC 4 157👍 5 471 N/A Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1 790👍 26 446 1 617 Caps United FC 19 647👍 26 276 17 Chapungu FC 390👍 2094 N/A Chicken Inn FC 3 226👍 14 440 N/A Dynamos FC 13 468👍 6 876 114 FC Platinum 24 217👍 19 230 508 Harare FC 13 968👍 4 078 22 Herentals FC 1 119👍 4 204 N/A Highlanders FC 55 317👍 22 464 19 Hwange FC N/A 2 949 N/A Manica Diamonds 1 209👍 3 453 N/A Mushowani Stars 1 629 985 N/A Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 2 923👍 5 422 1458 TelOne FC 1 316👍 12 992 18 Triangle United FC 6 264👍 4 301 435 Yadah FC 1 463👍 1212 9 ZPC Kariba 3 995👍 N/A N/A * Castle Lager PSL Official Account 112 292👍 30 767 320

The local club with the most liked paged on Facebook is Highlanders FC

Bulawayo FC has the highest following on Twitter and Instagram

11 of the 18 teams that were involved in the PSL this season had accounts on FB, Twitter and Instagram

Hwange FC and ZPC Kariba are the only teams that have social media presence following on 1 of the 3 platforms.

of the 3 platforms. Highlanders FC (77 800), Caps United FC (45 940) and FC Platinum (43 955) have the most followers/likes combined

The League’s official accounts have a healthy following trumping all clubs on Facebook and Twitter – though the official Instagram isn’t followed as closely.

