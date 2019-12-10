ZRP Discourages Online Dating After Rape Case

Zimbabwe Republic Police has a Twitter account which is notorious for sharing random tweets like the one below:

In Mutare, a 21 years old woman who was booked in a lodge was arrested on 4/12/19 after being found in possession of a two metre long python, which is a protected species.#notopoaching @HMetro_ @TheBMetro — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) December 6, 2019

Anyway, the latest update from the local police force focuses on online dating and why you shouldn’t participate in it at all (at least according to the ZRP):

A 29 year old woman was raped after she was lured to meet her online boyfriend at night. The victim met the accused along S. Machel, Hre for the first time and the 2 drove to a house where the complainant was later raped. We urge members of the public against online dating and social media communication which later on leads to rape. ZRP

This tweet by the ZRP is a perfect example of why people are constantly incensed by the police force and how they go about their business on social media. From this tweet, you can tell that the intentions of the ZRP appear to be good and they want to raise awareness of the possibility of dating sites being used by sinister people as a means to sinister ends.

Unfortunately, ZRP usually communicates in a tone-deaf manner and in this case urges the public to “desist from communication which later on leads to rape” as if to suggest that when people are communicating online they know that this will, later on, lead to rape.

A number of people on Twitter also shared similar concerns regarding how ZRP phrases their tweets:

There is nothing wrong with social media and online dating, pple needs to be vigilant, can't go meet a person for the first time at night. — Uncle Bobs nephew (@cli4ever) December 9, 2019

ZRP is into the bzns of urging public members. Y wld u "urge" against online dating. Instead of that educate pipo on safe procedures for online dating. @tudzaa @iMisred — Mr. Dimples (@MrDimPools) December 9, 2019

even though this is not the proper way to deliver this message, i would most definitely like to commend @PoliceZimbabwe for such a positive thing. i wish you would also issue detailed reports for other criminal activities especially those politically motivated — Swollen Uterus! (@HevhiMetawu) December 10, 2019

