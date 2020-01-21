advertisement

Home » Startups » Africa Future Fund To Invest US$50 000 Into 20 Startups

Africa Future Fund To Invest US$50 000 Into 20 Startups

advertisement
People working on their laptops
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The co-founder of Andela and Flutterware Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji will be joining hands with other African Entrepreneurs to provide African startups with investor funding annually.

advertisement

The founders felt there was a need for local funds to reduce reliance on Chinese investment:

Today, alongside our exciting and bold new visual identity, we are announcing our evolution from being an online community in deep conversation about an African future to a platform for innovators building an African future today. We believe that by partnering with mission-driven innovators turning our continent’s biggest challenges into global business opportunities, we can build a just world where purpose and prosperity are within everyone’s reach

advertisement
Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji

Future of Africa fund will back up to a max of 20 founders with US$50 000 capital each year. Future Africa will also leverage the founders’ connections to help founders network and access to early-stage customers.

Lastly, the angel investment fund will provide coaching through the Future of Africa Venture School (FAVS) which will see entrepreneurs get insights from founders, operators and investors from Africa and the rest of the world through articles, podcasts, videos and webinars.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share3
Share
3 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

2 thoughts on “Africa Future Fund To Invest US$50 000 Into 20 Startups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.