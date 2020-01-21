Africa Future Fund To Invest US$50 000 Into 20 Startups

The co-founder of Andela and Flutterware Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji will be joining hands with other African Entrepreneurs to provide African startups with investor funding annually.

The founders felt there was a need for local funds to reduce reliance on Chinese investment:

Today, alongside our exciting and bold new visual identity, we are announcing our evolution from being an online community in deep conversation about an African future to a platform for innovators building an African future today. We believe that by partnering with mission-driven innovators turning our continent's biggest challenges into global business opportunities, we can build a just world where purpose and prosperity are within everyone's reach

Future of Africa fund will back up to a max of 20 founders with US$50 000 capital each year. Future Africa will also leverage the founders’ connections to help founders network and access to early-stage customers.

Lastly, the angel investment fund will provide coaching through the Future of Africa Venture School (FAVS) which will see entrepreneurs get insights from founders, operators and investors from Africa and the rest of the world through articles, podcasts, videos and webinars.

