AfroDigital Hosting Digital Skills Workshop For Women In Business

AfroDigital is one of the most prominent Digital Marketing schools in Zimbabwe and they are kicking off 2020 with a Digital Skills Workshop targeted at women in business.
The ZW$50 workshop will be held on the 25th of January at The Nexus, B2C Co-Working Space at Batanai Gardens.
Topics to be covered include:
- Brand Visibility – Tips on making your business and personal brands visible on Google and social media platforms. Visibility is key for digital success.
- Digital Marketing Tools – The quality of the tools used determines how easily something will be done. Achieve more by using better tools.
- Basic Graphic Design – Learn basic graphics design to get put your digital marketing act together. Make fliers, presentations, and all on your own!
- Entrepreneurship Tips – How can someone take advantage of the digital platform to launch their dream business? Get tips from someone who has done it.
- Accounting Tools – Make quotations, invoices and receipts on the go. Have your clients automatically followed up by this cool free tool.
- Loads of discounts – Get discounts on digital marketing certification, website design, social media marketing and many more. A little saving goes a long way.
If you’re interested in registering for the workshop, you can do so at AfroDigital’s website
