Apply For OpenParly’s Civic Tech Hackathons

Open Parly ZW will be conducting 4 Civic Tech Hackathons in Harare, Masvingo, Marondera & Mutare from Feb 8 – 29 September 2020.
What is Civic Tech?
Civic technology, or civic tech, enhance the relationship between the people and government with software for communications, decision-making, service delivery, and political process. It includes information and communications technology supporting the government with software built by community-led teams of volunteers, nonprofits, consultants, and private companies.
Hackathon Challenge
How can you use tech to improve service delivery/communication/processes/decision making in your city?
Application Requirements
Participants must be 35 years and under
You can apply as an individual or as teams
Teams are encouraged to have a gender balance ( Women are encouraged to apply)
Participants must be from the city or province in which the Hackathon is taking place.
Participants will be required to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges
Participants must be available to pitch on the day of the Hackathon
Participants can come with a partially built prototype or start from scratch on the day
Participants for the Hackathon are limited to 25 per city
Prize pool
Prizes will go toward the launch of the product
1st Prize – $1000 USD/Equivalent
2nd Prize – $500 USD/Equivalent
Mentorship and technical support
If you’re interested in applying for the Hackathon you can do so here.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.