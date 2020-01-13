Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 13 January 2020

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

advertisement

USD to ZWL$: 17.0056

ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8420

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe



Black Market rates

OMIR 26.69 USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 23.7 USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 23.5 USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 23.5 USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 17 USD / BOND zimrates.com 17.3

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares