Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 16 January 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market:
Interbank rate
USD to ZWL$:17.1001
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8419
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|26.46
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|23.9
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|23.5
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|23.3
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|17.10
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|17.4
Source: Marketwatch
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.