Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 28 January 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…

advertisement

Interbank rate

USD to ZWL$: 17.2892

ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8435

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

advertisement

Black Market rates

OMIR 32.51 USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 24.6 USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 24.4 USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 24 USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 17.28 USD / BOND zimrates.com 19.1

Source: Marketwatch

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares