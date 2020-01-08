Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 8 January 2020

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

USD/ZWL$ : 16.9168

: 16.9168 ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8492

Black Market rates

OMIR 27.8 USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 23.2 USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 23.1 USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 23 USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 16.91 USD / BOND zimrates.com 16.9

