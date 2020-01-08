advertisement

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 8 January 2020

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 8 January 2020

Posted by Staff Writer

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

  • USD/ZWL$: 16.9168
  • ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8492

Black Market rates

OMIR27.8
USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com23.2
USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com23.1
USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info23
USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw16.91
USD / BOND zimrates.com16.9
[Source: MarketWatch]

