In this video we take a look at even more crazy tech from CES 2020. Heated and cooled beds, A digital piano made out of phones, a machine that harvests water from air.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares