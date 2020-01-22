Digital Lab Africa Opens Applications For Its Accelerator For Content Creators

4th edition of Digital Lab Africa: DLA is calling all African creatives to submit their projects in animation, video game, digital art, immersive realities and music.

On January 13th, 2020, Digital Lab Africa (DLA) – the reference platform for next-gen content in Africa – launched its call for applications #4. Any creatives and cultural entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan African countries can now apply until March 1st, 2020 and get the chance to take part in the DLA acceleration program.

The very idea of DLA is to incubate emerging creative talent by offering them a springboard to fast track their projects with the support and expertise of DLA ecosystem in France and in Sub-Saharan African countries.

Selected applicants are granted with a DLA Incubation Pass to fast track the development of their project.

Alongside mentorship and training sessions, the DLA cohort #4 will be hosted in residency in France (at Ciclic Animation, Plaine Images, Hôtel 71, Cité international des arts…) and also attend industry events such as Annecy Animation festival, Newimages, Paris Games Week or Les Nuits Sonores in France or in Sub-Saharan African region like Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival.

