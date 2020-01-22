advertisement

Home » Video » Digital Lab Africa Opens Applications For Its Accelerator For Content Creators

Digital Lab Africa Opens Applications For Its Accelerator For Content Creators

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

4th edition of Digital Lab Africa: DLA is calling all African creatives to submit their projects in animation, video game, digital art, immersive realities and music.

advertisement

On January 13th, 2020, Digital Lab Africa (DLA) – the reference platform for next-gen content in Africa – launched its call for applications #4. Any creatives and cultural entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan African countries can now apply until March 1st, 2020 and get the chance to take part in the DLA acceleration program.

The very idea of DLA is to incubate emerging creative talent by offering them a springboard to fast track their projects with the support and expertise of DLA ecosystem in France and in Sub-Saharan African countries.

advertisement

Selected applicants are granted with a DLA Incubation Pass to fast track the development of their project.

Alongside mentorship and training sessions, the DLA cohort #4 will be hosted in residency in France (at Ciclic AnimationPlaine ImagesHôtel 71Cité international des arts…) and also attend industry events such as Annecy Animation festivalNewimagesParis Games Week or Les Nuits Sonores in France or in Sub-Saharan African region like Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival.

If you’re interested in applying, click here

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.