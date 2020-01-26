advertisement

Home » Gaming » Gamers, YouTube Will Now Stream Some Of Your Favourite eSports Tournaments Live

Gamers, YouTube Will Now Stream Some Of Your Favourite eSports Tournaments Live

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

YouTube has secured exclusive rights to broadcast some of the largest eSports League. The deal between Google and Activision Blizzard will give YouTube the rights to the following eSports leagues:

advertisement
  • Call of Duty League
  • Overwatch League
  • Hearthstone Esports

For the past two years, the Overwatch League was broadcast on Twitch for a deal which was reportedly worth US$90 million which means the new deal by YouTube which also includes the new CoD League will probably be valued above US$100 million.

As part of the deal, Google will also provide cloud infrastructure for Activision’s online games.

advertisement

It’s our mission to deliver high-quality competitive entertainment that our fans can follow globally, live or on-demand, and to celebrate our players as the superstars that they are.

This partnership will help us deliver on that promise at new levels, by combining our passionate communities of fans and players with YouTube’s powerful content platform and exciting history of supporting next-generation entertainment.

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.